MILAN Nov 10 Unipol, Italy's second largest insurer by market capitalisation, reiterated it will meet its full year targets on Thursday after nine-month results ahead of analyst expectations, the company said in a statement.

Nine-month net profit was 72 million euros, improving from a 4 million loss a year earlier, and beating a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimate for a net profit of 61 million euros.

"The improvement in the industrial operation allows for the confirmation of the target for a higher result compared to a year earlier," it said in a statement.

The solvency ratio -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- fell to 120 percent, from 130 percent at the end of June, it said.

The company did not take advantage of Italian rules allowing it to include investments at their original cost instead of market value, it said. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)