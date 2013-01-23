BOLOGNA Jan 23 Italy's Unipol will
shed 2,200 jobs as a result of its plans to merge with peer
Fondiaria-SAI to create Italy's No 2 insurer, a trade
union official said on Wednesday.
The job cuts were announced on Tuesday at a meeting with
unions, Renato Pellegrini, UILCA union representative for the
insurance sector, said.
Unipol told the unions that half of the cuts could be
absorbed by asset sales the group will need to make to comply
with requests of the competition regulator, Pellegrini said.
Italy's antitrust has called on Unipol to sell portfolio
assets worth 1.7 billion euros ($2.26 billion) so as not to
exceed a 30 percent threshold in the various domestic insurance
markets.
Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri declined to give details
on any job cut plans.
With Italy approaching a general election on Feb. 24-25, job
cuts are a sensitive issue for a country with a jobless rate of
11.1 percent and youth unemployment at a record level of 37.1
percent.
($1 = 0.7530 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini;
Editing by Gary Hill)