MILAN Jan 29 Italian insurer Unipol
said on Sunday it has agreed a four-way merger plan to
rescue insurance company Fondiaria-SAI with its parent
company Premafin.
Under the planned deal, which also includes Fondiaria's unit
Milano Assicurazioni, Unipol would launch a capital
increase of up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.44 billion), Unipol said
in a statement.
Premafin, whoich owns 35.7 percent of Fondiaria-SAI, is
expected to launch its own capital increase of up to 400 million
euros reserved for Unipol.
Unipol's subscribing to the Premafin capital increase is
subject to the regulator's approval, go ahead from the antitrust
and exemption from any mandatory bid on the shares of Premafin,
Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni
Unipol said it expected the four-way merger to be completed
by the end of 2012.
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)