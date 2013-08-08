MILAN Aug 8 Italian insurer Unipol
said on Thursday it would buy savings shares of unit Milano
Assicurazioni via a reverse accelerated bookbuilding.
Unipol, set to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI,
already controls Fondiaria which controls Milano.
The move is aimed at facilitating approval of its
integration with Fondiaria, its parent Premafin and
Milano.
Through the purchase, Unipol is seeking to secure enough
Milano Assicurazioni savings shares to reach the legal quorum to
pass resolutions to approve the merger project, the insurer
said.
