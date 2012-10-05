MILAN Oct 5 Banks placed on Friday all the preference shares in Unipol that had gone unsubscribed in the 1.1 billion euro rights issue the insurer launched as part of plans to take over peer Fondiaria-SAI, a source close to the matter said.

The source said the shares were worth 88 million euros and had been placed at 0.975 euro per share, the same price as of the underwriting. (Reporting by Paola Arosio)