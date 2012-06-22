BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases weekly net asset value
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 February 2017
MILAN, June 22 Italian insurer Unipol said the damages it was exposed to for the two deadly earthquakes that struck Northern Italy in May stood at 40 million euros.
"There were two quakes... we estimate around 20 million euros each," Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said in a conference call.
Some press reports had said the insurer could be exposed to heavy losses because of the earthquakes in Italy's Emilia Romagna region.
Unipol is based in Bologna which is the largest city in Emilia Romagna.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 February 2017
* Vale, former CSA partner, fails to receive earn-out (Adds details on Vale earn-out clause in last two paragraphs, updates share price)
* Telstra has sold its remaining 6.5 per cent interest in chinese online business Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group