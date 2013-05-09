MILAN May 9 Italian insurer Unipol,
which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, said
on Thursday its first-quarter net profit before minorities was
135 million euros ($177 million) from a restated 88 million
euros a year ago.
Net profit after minorities dropped to 50 million euros from
85 million euros, it said in a statement.
The combined ratio - a measure of industrial performance -
improved to 92 percent at the end of March from a pro forma of
97.8 percent a year ago, it said.
In 2012, Unipol agreed to rescue the Fondiaria group in a
complex deal which involved a series of capital increases.
The Bologna-based group currently controls Fondiaria-SAI
parent company Prefamin. The merger is expected to be
completed by the end of 2013.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
