MILAN Aug 8 Italian insurer Unipol, which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, confirmed its full-year insurance targets on Thursday after posting a first-half net profit of 202 million euros ($270.39 million).

Unipol already controls the Fondiaria-SAI group which it has consolidated since the third quarter of last year.

The combined ratio - a measure of industrial performance - improved to 92.2 percent at the end of June from a pro forma of 97.9 percent a year ago, it said.

The Solvency I ratio was 1.6 times regulatory requirements with excess capital to the tune of 2.8 billion euros, it said.

The insurer said it had launched a share buyback programme.