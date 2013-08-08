MILAN Aug 8 Italian insurer Unipol,
which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI,
confirmed its full-year insurance targets on Thursday after
posting a first-half net profit of 202 million euros ($270.39
million).
Unipol already controls the Fondiaria-SAI group which it has
consolidated since the third quarter of last year.
The combined ratio - a measure of industrial performance -
improved to 92.2 percent at the end of June from a pro forma of
97.9 percent a year ago, it said.
The Solvency I ratio was 1.6 times regulatory requirements
with excess capital to the tune of 2.8 billion euros, it said.
The insurer said it had launched a share buyback programme.
($1 = 0.7471 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)