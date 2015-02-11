Fitch: Currency Risk Still Threatens Egyptian Banks' Solvency

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) Some Egyptian banks are still at risk of struggling to meet minimum regulatory capital requirements as a consequence of currency weakness after the Egyptian pound was floated last November, given their high exposure to foreign-currency (FC) loans, Fitch Ratings says. The currency devaluation will also weaken asset quality, with debt restructuring of loans for smaller corporates already taking place, but we