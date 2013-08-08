(Recasts lead, adds detail)
MILAN Aug 8 Unipol, set to merge with
peer Fondiaria-SAI to create Italy's No. 2 insurer,
confirmed its full-year targets for insurance on Thursday after
posting a 10 percent rise in premiums in the first six months.
The insurer, based in the northern city of Bologna, already
controls the Fondiaria-SAI group which it has consolidated since
the third quarter of last year.
Premiums of the group in the first six months came in at 9.1
billion euros ($12.2 billion) as the 49 percent growth in life
business offset an 8 percent fall in non-life, depressed by the
auto sector.
Italy's recession has led to a fall in the number of cars
insured and reduced the amount of insurance spending by
companies. Increasing competition has also pressured Fondiaria's
position as Italy's biggest car insurer.
Unipol said its banking business in the first six months had
posted a gross loss 88 million euros after writedowns of 223
million euros on non-performing loans.
In 2012, Unipol agreed to rescue the Fondiaria group in a
complex deal involving a series of capital increases to help
boost capital bases.
The new group's Solvency I ratio - a measure of financial
strength - was 1.6 times regulatory requirements at the end of
June with 2.8 billion euros of excess capital, Unipol said.
The merger, which has been held up by a regulatory and legal
obstacles, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
"The merger deed should be signed before Christmas," CEO
Carlo Cimbri said in a conference call after results.
As part of the merger Unipol has been forced by Italy's
competition watchdog to sell a portfolio of assets with premiums
worth around 1.7 billion euros.
Cimbri said the company was focused on completing the merger
with Fondiaria and not interested in buying assets or a stake in
troubled Banca Carige.
($1 = 0.7471 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Anthony Barker)