UPDATE 1-China lifts short-term rates for 3rd month straight to steady yuan, battle debt
* PBOC says policy unchanged, moves not the same as a policy rate hike
MILAN Jan 15 Italian insurer UnipolSai said on Wednesday its board had decided to launch a two-year mandatory convertible bond worth up to 201.8 million euros ($274.3 million).
In a statement it said it had mandated its chief executive to finalise the terms of the operation, which envisages the issue of 2,018 bonds that will be converted into new UnipolSai shares as of Dec 31 2015. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* PBOC says policy unchanged, moves not the same as a policy rate hike
March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.
To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 10:15 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: BNP