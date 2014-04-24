BRIEF-Puravankara passes resolution for exit from investment of 4.03 bln rupees at Panamaktha village
* Says board passed enabling resolution for exit from the investment of INR 4.03 billion at Raidurg, Panamaktha Village
MILAN, April 24 UnipolSai has issued a 201.8 million euro ($279 mln) bond that will convert automatically into company's shares at maturity on Dec. 31, 2015, following a four-way merger which created Italy's second-biggest insurer.
UnipolSai was born from the merger of insurer Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI, controlled by holding company Premafin. The mandatory convertible bond is part of Premafin's debt restructuring accords sealed at the time of the merger.
The company said in a statement on Thursday banks that were Premafin's creditors and are now creditors of UnipolSai had bought 134.3 million euros of the bond. Parent company Unipol Gruppo Finanziario has bought the rest. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Purchase price for property amounts to 16.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.9 million)
BRUSSELS, March 21 Italy's finance minister said he had had a good discussion with EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday on plans to support ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena with public money, but indicated there was no date set to reach a deal.