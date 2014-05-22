MILAN May 22 Carlo Cimbri, the chief executive of Italy's No. 2 insurer UnipolSai, is under investigation for alleged market rigging, an investigative source said on Thursday.

The investigation is part of a probe by Milan prosecutors into the merger of the Bologna-based Unipol group with peer Fondiaria-SAI.

UnipolSai had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, editing by Paola Arosio)