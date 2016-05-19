MILAN May 19 Unipol Group Chief
Executive Carlo Cimbri is not interested in the CEO position at
Italian bank UniCredit, a source said on Thursday,
citing comments made by Cimbri at a Unipol event in London.
"I am good where I am, (moving to UniCredit) is not an
option on the table," Cimbri answered to analysts asking about a
possible appointment as new top executive at UniCredit, a source
who attended the closed-door event told Reuters.
Italian newspapers have mentioned Cimbri as a possible
candidate to succeed UniCredit's Federico Ghizzoni in the
management reshuffle expected to take place soon.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini)