BRIEF-Yinyi Real Estate unit to raise 25 pct stake in edu investment management firm
* Says its wholly owned estate unit plans to use 44.3 million yuan to raise 25 percent stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management firm, up from 0 percent
MILAN May 15 Italian insurer UnipolSai said on Thursday its net profit in the first three months rose 4.5 percent on a pro-forma basis from the previous year, boosted by its life business.
The insurer born from the merger of Unipol and rival Fondiaria-SAI said its combined ratio, a measure of profitability, stood at 94.1 percent, up from 92.7 percent in the same period last year.
A higher ratio signals higher costs and liabilities.
The solvency margin, a measure of financial strength, stood at 1.6 times regulatory requirements.
Non-life premiums in the first quarter fell 6.9 percent to 2.1 billion euros. Unipolsai said they kept dropping in April though at a slower pace.
Unipol said its life business continued to show a high growth rate, after premiums rose 13.7 percent to 2.0 billion euros in the first quarter. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* News appearing in section of social media stating impending resignation of MD & CEO of bank, is false, speculative Source text: http://bit.ly/2nQoJI8 Further company coverage:
