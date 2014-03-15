MILAN, March 15 Italian insurer UnipolSai said on Saturday it agreed to sell assets with premiums worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.53 billion) to Germany's Allianz .

UnipolSai, a unit of insurance group Unipol, said in a statement the maxmimum payment it will receive for the assets would be 440 million euros.

The transaction will be completed after being approved by regulators, UnipolSai said.

($1 = 0.7181 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Philip Pullella)