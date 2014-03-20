MILAN, March 20 Italian insurer UnipolSai
said on Thursday its net profit in 2013 on a proforma
basis, to take account of a merger with a peer, was 694 million
euros ($956.57 million).
Italy's No. 2 insurer, created from the merger of Unipol and
the Fondiaria SAI group, said it would pay a dividend on 2013
results of 0.19559 euros per ordinary share.
The Bologna-based insurer said its Solvency I ratio was 1.5
times regulatory requirements.
It said it expected to post a positive operating result in
2014.
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)