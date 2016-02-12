MILAN Feb 12 Italian insurer UnipolSai
said on Friday group net profit in 2015 fell 5.8 percent to 738
million euros ($834 million) burdened by an 84 million euro
charge regarding deferred taxes.
The insurer, born from the merger of Unipol and rival
Fondiaria-SAI, said its solvency I margin, a measure of
financial strength, stood at 177 percent from 165 percent a year
earlier.
The combined ratio, a measure of profitability, stood at
93.9 percent, it said.
The insurer said it planned to pay a dividend on the year of
0.15 euros per share.
Synergies generated by the company's 2013-2015 business plan
totaled 390 million euros, it said.
($1 = 0.8844 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)