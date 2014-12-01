(Adds conversion ratios)

Dec 1 The board of Italian insurer Unipol said it will ask shareholders to approve its plan to simplify its complex capital structure by converting its preferred shares into ordinary shares.

Italian insurer UnipolSai, controlled by Unipol after its merger with FondiariaSAI, also proposes converting its two classes of savings shares into ordinary shares.

The groups have said they were studying ways to simplify their capital structure.

Unipol said the conversion ratio was one ordinary share for each preferred share without any cash payment, with an implied premium of 8.54 percent.

The group will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Feb. 25 and a special meeting of preferred shares holders on Feb. 26 to approve the conversion.

In a separate statement, UnipolSai said it set a conversion ratio of 100 ordinary shares for each class A saving share, with an implied premium of 25.31 percent for the holders of class A shares, and one ordinary share each class B share, with an implied premium of 13.76 percent.

