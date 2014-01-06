MILAN Jan 6 Shares in Italian insurer UnipolSai rose 3 percent on Monday, the first day of trading for the new group following a merger to create the country's second biggest insurer.

The deed to merge Unipol Assicurazioni, Milano Assicurazioni and Premafin into Fondiaria was stipulated on Dec. 31.

Italy's blue-chip stock index was up 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)