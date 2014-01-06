BRIEF-Shinkong Insurance to pay cash dividend of T$1.51 per share for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.51 per share for 2016
MILAN Jan 6 Shares in Italian insurer UnipolSai rose 3 percent on Monday, the first day of trading for the new group following a merger to create the country's second biggest insurer.
The deed to merge Unipol Assicurazioni, Milano Assicurazioni and Premafin into Fondiaria was stipulated on Dec. 31.
Italy's blue-chip stock index was up 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.51 per share for 2016
March 16 Generali CEO Philippe Donnet says in a call on 2016 results:
March 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's second interest rate hike in three months, underscoring the diverging policy paths of major global central banks.