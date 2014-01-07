BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
MILAN Jan 7 Shares in UnipolSai rose as much as 3 percent in early trade on Tuesday, the second day of trading for shares in Italy's second-biggest insurer born from the merger of rivals Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI.
Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri was quoted as saying on Tuesday the insurer was still assessing an offer by Belgian rival Ageas for the assets it must sell to satisfy competition regulators.
Shares in UnipolSai ended flat on Monday. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)