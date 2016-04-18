MILAN, April 18 Unipol, which controls
Italy's number two insurer UnipolSai, said on Monday
that Standard & Poor's had withdrawn its rating at the company's
request after a dispute over methodology.
"This request ... is based primarily on disagreement with
the rigid use of valuation models and the mechanical application
adopted and certain methodological criteria," the company said.
Last year, Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali
asked S&P to withdraw its rating, claiming the credit
ratings agency had been inflexible in its review.
Bologna-based Unipol said in a statement it disagreed with
S&P's capping the rating of its UnipolSai business to Italy's
sovereign rating. S&P has a 'BBB-' long-term rating on Italy.
S&P affirmed its rating of 'BB' on Monday for Unipol Gruppo
Finanziario and 'BBB-' for UnipolSai.
"We subsequently withdrew all of the above ratings at
Unipol's request," S&P said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by David Clarke)