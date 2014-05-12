HONG KONG May 12 Instant noodle and beverage maker Uni-President China Holdings Ltd plans to raise about HK$3.28 billion ($423 million) in a rights issue, raising capital to repay loans and for working capital.

Hong Kong-listed Uni-President, which is the China arm of Taiwan food and beverage conglomerate Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, aims to sell 719.9 million rights shares, offering one rights share for every 5 shares held at HK$4.56 apiece, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.

The issue price represents a 29.6 percent discount to the shares' previous close. BNP Paribas and JPMorgan are the joint underwriters of the issue.

