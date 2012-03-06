VIENNA, March 6 Austrian insurer Uniqa plans to buy out minority shareholders at several units in eastern Europe in an exercise that will cost at least 100 million euros ($132 million), media quoted its chief executive as saying.

"We want to finalise that this year," Wirtschaftsblatt quoted Andreas Brandstetter as saying during a news conference in Albania.

It said the insurer would not need to increase its capital to finance the purchases. Details of a capital increase that the company last year announced would take place in 2013 should be set in June, it added.

