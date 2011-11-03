VIENNA Nov 3 Austrian insurer Uniqa warned on Thursday that it faced a full-year loss of up to 300 million euros ($414 million euros) after writedowns on Greek sovereign debt in its third quarter.

The company said it had revalued its Greek portfolio to the market levels of Sept. 30, about 35 percent of its nominal value.

It said it had done this because of uncertainties surrounding the size of the eventual loss private investors will have to take on Greek debt and Athens' referendum on its international aid package.

The company, which said it would also not pay a dividend this year, had been predicting a "small profit" for 2011. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)