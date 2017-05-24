UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
VIENNA May 24 UNIQA Insurance says:
* Q1 written premiums up 5.1 pct at 1.51 bln eur (Q1 2016: 1.44 bln)
* Q1 combined ratio in property and casualty insurance increased to 97.7 pct (Q1 2016: 96.2 pct)
* Q1 operating earnings down 7.6 pct at 48.0 mln eur (Q1 2016: 52.0 mln eur)
* Q1 consolidated net profit down 12.2 pct at 29.1 mln eur (Q1 2016: 33.2 mln eur)
* Expects slight growth both in premiums and earnings in the 2017 financial year (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.
DUBAI, June 21 Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal pledged loyalty on Wednesday to the kingdom's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Alwaleed posted on his Twitter account.