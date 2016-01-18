(Adds detail, quotes, background)

VIENNA Jan 18 Austrian insurer Uniqa on Monday announced a 500 million euro ($544.60 million) investment programme aimed at revamping its business model and technology, which it said would also prompt a fall in earnings next year.

Like many of its peers, the company has suffered from the current low interest rate environment, but it said 2015 would be a record year and it was sticking to its policy of increasing its dividend annually.

"The investments, a considerable portion of which are to be made in 2016, will primarily be employed for the redesign of the business model and the modernisation of IT systems that this requires," the company said in a statement.

"Uniqa expects -- dependant on the investment programme's implementation -- significantly reduced earnings in the 2016 financial year compared to 2015's strong earnings," it added.

The precise aim of the investments was not immediately clear, but the insurer said it intended to prepare for customers' future needs.

"In the core business, we are transforming ourselves from a provider of insurance products into an integrated service provider that meets customers in their 'needs environment'," the company said, adding that the environment could be a "smart home" or self-driving car. ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by David Evans)