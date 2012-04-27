UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
VIENNA, April 27 Austrian insurer Uniqa has cut its exposure to euro zone periphery PIIGS countries by around 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion)- or half - since the end of last year, finance chief Hannes Bogner told reporters on Friday.
Uniqa did not take part in the Greek debt swap but instead sold its holdings, reduced its Italian and Spanish exposure by a third, and completely sold its Portuguese debt, he said. It still has around 100 million euros in Spanish exposure, he said. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.