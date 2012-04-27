VIENNA, April 27 Austrian insurer Uniqa has cut its exposure to euro zone periphery PIIGS countries by around 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion)- or half - since the end of last year, finance chief Hannes Bogner told reporters on Friday.

Uniqa did not take part in the Greek debt swap but instead sold its holdings, reduced its Italian and Spanish exposure by a third, and completely sold its Portuguese debt, he said. It still has around 100 million euros in Spanish exposure, he said. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)