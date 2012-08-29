VIENNA Aug 29 Austrian insurer Uniqa nearly halved its portfolio of sovereign bonds from peripheral euro-zone countries in the first six months of 2012, it said on Wednesday as it reported profit rose by two-thirds.

Its holdings of debt from the so-called PIIGS countries of Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain had a nominal value of 1.12 billion euros ($1.4 billion) at the end of June, down from 2.05 billion at the end of 2011, it said.

It sold its entire Greek and Portuguese holdings but still had 727 million euros worth of Italian debt that is linked to its life insurance business there.

Uniqa, which said first-half profit swelled 67.1 percent to 57.3 million euros, had said in late April it had cut its exposure to PIIGS countries by around 1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)