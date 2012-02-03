VIENNA Feb 2 Austrian insurer Uniqa
lost around 330 million euros ($435 million) in 2011
after taking a 346 million euro hit on Greek government bonds,
it said on Friday, citing preliminary data.
The loss, also burdened by one-off charges to reorganise,
was deeper than the company had warned of in November, when it
said it faced a full-year loss of up to 300 million euros.
"The result for 2011 - as communicated in September 2011 -
includes one-time burdens caused by the group's repositioning in
the amount of around 190 million euros as well as a net burden
in the amount of 346 million euros due to the writedown on Greek
government bonds," it said in a statement.
"These pushed profit on ordinary activities to around minus
330 million euros."
Uniqa has said it would not pay a dividend on 2011 results.
Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter said the special
factors that hit 2011 results "take the strain off us for the
future".
"Our strategy of having a clear focus on customers and the
core business is the right one. We will continue to implement it
consistently in 2012: We will make processes faster and more
efficient, further strengthen our proximity to customers, and -
in Austria and Eastern Europe - expand the company profitably."
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
