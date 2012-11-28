VIENNA Nov 28 Austrian insurer Uniqa
raised its forecast on Wednesday and now expects to
generate 2012 earnings from ordinary activities (EBT) of around
200 million euros ($259 million) barring major market turmoil or
natural disasters.
That would beat its original target of surpassing the 2010
level of 141.8 million euros. It had a 2011 loss after big
writedowns.
Uniqa swung to EBT of 152.4 million in the first three
quarters from a loss of 173.8 million a year earlier as
recurring premiums edged up 1.3 percent to 3.77 billion. Profit
after tax and minority interests advanced to 93.5 million.
Its combined ratio after reinsurance - a measure of
underwriting profitability in its property business - rose one
point to 101 percent given a higher number of large claims and
weather damage, it said.
It had a solvency ratio of 209.5 percent.
Uniqa said it had agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in
media group Medicur Holding to Raiffeisen-Holding
Niederoesterreich-Wien as part of its campaign to focus on core
business. It gave no financial terms.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)