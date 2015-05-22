(Adds details from statement)

VIENNA May 22 Austrian insurer Uniqa's first-quarter pretax profit rose 15.5 percent to 94 million euros ($104.7 million) as premiums increased by a fifth to 2.04 billion, it said on Friday.

It kept its forecast for 2015 earnings before tax to rise to 425-450 million euros, despite what it called "the historic challenge of a low-interest environment further exacerbated by the ECB's bond purchases and a fragile economic development in parts of Europe".

Its combined ratio, a measure of profitability in the property and casualty divisions, worsened to 98.8 percent from 97.9 thanks to more small- and medium-sized loss events and an increase in reserves for extraordinary loss events.

"This growth and good start to 2015 was primarily due to a further reduction of administrative expenses and a higher investment result," Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter said.

"There was also a positive premium development, although we will not continue this in the same form in the coming quarters since we are not aiming for any further growth in single-premium business in life insurance in the current environment."

Consolidated net profit rose 37.5 percent to 76.9 million euros and administrative costs fell nearly 11 percent.

Earnings grew despite writedowns of about 9 million euros on senior bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution guaranteed by the Austrian province of Carinthia, it said.

The Financial Market Authority (FMA) watchdog took control of Heta in March after an audit exposed a capital hole at the wind-down vehicle for remnants of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

The FMA declared a moratorium on debt repayments while it works out a plan to share losses among Heta creditors.

($1 = 0.8975 euros)