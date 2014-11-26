* Sees 2015 pretax profit of 425-450 mln eur

* Had earlier forecast 2015 EBT of up to 550 mln

* Nine-month 2014 EBT up 3.3 pct to 275.2 mln eur (Adds CEO quotes, updates shares)

VIENNA, Nov 26 Austrian insurer Uniqa cut its guidance for 2015 pretax profit by around a fifth on Wednesday, citing an economic slowdown in Europe, very low interest rates and uncertainty caused by Ukraine's standoff with Russia.

Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter said the goal of generating earnings before tax (EBT) of up to 550 million euros ($687 million) in 2015 had always been ambitious and was no longer tenable in the current business environment.

It now guided toward EBT of 425-450 million euros next year, and said it expected moderate growth in premiums and an improved cost ratio.

"I feel more comfortable if we reduce the outlook for 2015 because with a lot of effort we might have been able to generate higher results but we as a company want to position ourselves for the long term," Brandstetter told Reuters.

Uniqa's stock fell as much as 3 percent before closing down 1.8 percent at 8.718 euros while the Stoxx insurance sector index firmed 0.4 percent.

Low interest rates hit insurers by reducing their investment returns while policy commitments remain the same or even rise.

Uniqa's EBT rose 3.3 percent to 275.2 million euros in the first nine months of this year. It was up more than 28 percent excluding one-off items including gain on an asset sale a year ago and the write-off this year of the value of some Hypo Alpe Adria bonds, on which Austria imposed losses.

It said it expected 2014 full-year EBT rising by more than a fifth to 370-380 million euros. It expects 2014 consolidated profit of 275-285 million after taxes and minority interests.

Uniqa plans to distribute between 40 and 50 percent of consolidated profit as a dividend on 2014 results.

Currency devaluations erased premium growth in Ukraine and curtailed growth sharply in Russia, but Uniqa was still making money in both markets, Brandstetter said. Uniqa would not quit any of its markets in central and eastern Europe, he said, adding: "This growth story remains intact in any event."

Its 2014 outlook assumes capital markets remain steady and it incurs no extraordinary large losses from natural disasters over the rest of the year, he said.

Nine-month earnings rose thanks to a 5.3 percent gain in retained premiums under IFRS standards, a 30.3 million euro reduction in administrative expenses, and a 4.3 percent increase in net investment income, it said.

Its combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident segments - slipped 0.1 percentage point to 98.9 percent.

($1 = 0.8008 euro)

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Keith Weir and Pravin Char)