* Nine-month pretax profit rises to 301.9 mln euros

* Combined ratio improves despite Q3 hailstorms

* Keep guidance of 425-450 mln eur pretax profit (Adds CEO quote and background)

VIENNA, Nov 27 Austrian insurer Uniqa confirmed its full-year guidance on Friday after pretax profit in the first nine months rose 9.7 percent to 301.9 million euros ($320.9 million) and premiums written increased 8.3 percent to 4.87 billion euros.

Its combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the property and casualty segments -- improved to 98.0 percent from 99.0 percent a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Uniqa confirmed it expected pretax profit for the full year to come in between 425 million euros and 450 million euros.

"Our strong earnings performance was due particularly to positive performance in health insurance and a significant rise in profitability in international business," Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter said in the results release.

Uniqa was able to reduce its cost ratio and improve the combined ratio despite the negative impact of hailstorms in the third quarter, he noted.

But he cited the impact of low interest rates on investment income in life insurance and the weak economic situation in parts of Europe, prompting Uniqa to focus on its core business and improve its insurance operating business.

Retained premiums under IFRS standards and excluding the savings portion of unit- and index-linked life insurance rose 10.4 percent in the first nine months to 4.31 billion euros.

Uniqa's pretax profit in the first half of the year had risen by 5.2 percent, lifted by premiums written jumping 13.5 percent to 3.55 billion euros and higher investment results, the insurer said in August.

But it warned at the time that low interest rates would curb growth on single premiums in its life insurance business.

($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)