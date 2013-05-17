VIENNA May 17 Austrian insurer Uniqa nearly doubled first-quarter earnings from ordinary activities to 116.8 million euros ($150.9 million) as premiums gained almost 10 percent, it said on Friday.

Excluding a gain of 49.1 million euros from selling hotel assets, profit rose 14 percent.

Its combined ratio, a measure of profitability in the property and accident segments, improved to 98.3 percent from 99.4 percent a year earlier.

Group embedded value after minorities swelled 86 percent to 2.86 billion euros in 2012, it said.

