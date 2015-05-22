VIENNA May 22 Austrian insurer Uniqa boosted first-quarter pretax profit 15.5 percent to 94 million euros ($104.7 million) as premiums advanced by a fifth to 2.04 billion, it said on Friday, keeping its forecast for 2015 earnings before tax to rise to 425-450 million euros.

Its combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the property and casualty segments -- worsened to 98.8 percent from 97.9 given more small and medium-sized loss events and an increase in reserves for extraordinary loss events.

"This growth and good start to 2015 was primarily due to further reduction of administrative expenses and a higher investment result. There was also a positive premium development, although we will not continue this in the same form in the coming quarters since we are not aiming for any further growth in single-premium business in life insurance in the current environment," Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter said. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)