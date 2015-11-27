VIENNA Nov 27 Austrian insurer Uniqa confirmed its full-year guidance on Friday after pretax profit in the first nine months rose 9.7 percent to 301.9 million euros ($320.9 million) and premiums written increased 8.3 percent to 4.87 billion euros.

Its combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the property and casualty segments -- improved to 98.0 percent from 99.0 percent a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Uniqa confirmed it expected pretax profit for the full year to come in between 425 million euros and 450 million euros.

