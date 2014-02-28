VIENNA Feb 28 Austrian insurance group Uniqa
said on Friday it would propose raising its dividend
to 0.35 euros per share from 0.25 euros in 2012 after net profit
more than doubled.
Consolidated net profit for 2013 was 283 million euros ($387
million) and pretax earnings rose 50 percent on premiums that
increased by 6 percent to 5.9 billion euros.
Uniqa's net combined ratio improved to 99.9 percent from
101.3 percent as it paid out slightly less in claims than it
received in premiums.
The insurer said it targeted a significant improvement in
pretax profit in 2014, which would require a stable capital
market environment, further improvement in the economy and
losses from natural disasters within a normal range.
($1 = 0.7309 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)