VIENNA, March 6 Austrian insurer Uniqa
is looking into taking legal steps against a suspension of debt
repayments by Hypo Alpe Adria, Uniqa's Chief
Executive Andreas Brandstetter said on Friday.
Austria's financial watchdog has decided to wind down the
"bad bank" managing Hypo's remaining assets and suspend debt
repayments. Uniqa has 25 million euros ($27.43
million) in Hypo Alpe Adria bonds, Uniqa said.
Brandstetter said he was "hesitant" to say if Uniqa would
reach an annual 550 million euros ($604 million) in earnings
before tax (EBT) in the coming years after the company abandoned
this target last year.
($1 = 0.9113 euros)
