VIENNA, Nov 10 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's may downgrade Uniqa Versicherungen AG's A- long-term credit rating given expected losses and weak stock markets this year.

"The CreditWatch placement reflects our concern that Uniqa's financial profile, and especially its capital adequacy, has significantly weakened to a level considerably below the current rating level because of the ongoing adverse financial markets," S&P said in a statement on Thursday.

It expects the group to report a 2011 loss of about 250-300 million euros after restructuring costs of about 190 million euros ($258 million) and depreciation on Greece sovereign debt of about 250-300 million.

"In addition to this anticipated loss, we expect further pressure on the group's capital adequacy from the sharp drop in equity markets in the third quarter of 2011," it added, saying it planned talks with management on how Uniqa will respond.

"If in our view Uniqa will not be able to rebuild capital in the short or medium term to a level that is more commensurate with the current rating level, we could downgrade the company by one notch." ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)