April 6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it
would invest in Dutch biotech uniQure NV to get access
to uniQure's gene therapy technology platform for cardiovascular
diseases.
UniQure's shares rose more than 52 percent to $34.42 in
early trading.
Bristol-Myers will pay at least $32 million to take a 4.9
percent stake in uniQure.
Bristol-Myers will acquire an additional 5 percent before
Dec. 31 at a 10 percent premium.
UniQure will be eligible to receive milestone payments,
including up to $254 million for the lead S100A1 therapeutic and
up to $217 million for each other gene therapy product
potentially developed under the deal.
