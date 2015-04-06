(Refiles to correct spelling to 'Glybera' from 'Glyberan' in
paragraphs 3 and 4)
April 6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it
would invest in Dutch biotech uniQure NV, joining other
big drugmakers who have moved to gain a foothold in the
promising gene therapy market.
UniQure's shares jumped more than 55 percent on Monday after
Bristol-Myers said it would pick up a 4.9 percent stake in the
company.
UniQure's gene therapy drug, Glybera, went on sale last year
priced at 1.1 million euros.
Glybera fights the ultra-rare genetic disease lipoprotein
lipase deficiency, which clogs the blood with fat.
Investor interest in the field of gene therapy has grown in
the past 18 months, with Bluebird Bio Inc, uniQure NV
and Spark Therapeutics Inc all staging successful
floats on the Nasdaq.
Bayer AG struck a gene therapy deal with
Dimension Therapeutics in June, while France's Sanofi SA
has a long-standing tie-up with Oxford BioMedica
.
Bristol-Myers will invest about $100 million in uniQure,
including $33.84 per share, or at least $32 million in total,
for a 4.9 percent stake, the companies said.
The purchase price per share is at a 48 percent premium to
uniQure's Thursday close and values the company at about $595.4
million, based on its outstanding shares as of Feb. 9, according
to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Bristol-Myers will acquire an additional 5 percent stake in
the Amsterdam-based company before Dec. 31 at a 10 percent
premium.
The companies will collaborate on 10 targets, including
uniQure's proprietary gene therapy program for congestive heart
failure, S100A1.
UniQure will be responsible for the manufacture of clinical
and commercial supplies, while Bristol-Myers will lead
development and regulatory activities and bear all research and
development costs.
Bristol-Myers will also be responsible for the
commercialization of all products from the collaboration.
UniQure will be eligible for a number of milestone payments,
including up to $254 million for its lead S100A1 therapeutic and
up to $217 million for each other gene therapy product
potentially developed under the deal.
UniQure's shares were up 45.8 percent at $33.34 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Samantha Kareen Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Simon Jennings)