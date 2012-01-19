(Corrects paragraph 2 to show fund was set up in 2009, not 2008)

TOKYO Jan 19 Unison Capital, which operates one of the largest private equity funds in Japan, cut the size of its fund by 24 percent to 107 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in October due to a lack of deal-making opportunities, two people familiar with the matter said.

Unison raised 140 billion yen for the fund, its third, in August 2009, according to Unison.

The fund's investment period ends in August 2014. ($1 = 76.8000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)