BRIEF-VWR acquires EPL Archives
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
May 20 Unisplendour Guhan Group Corp Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 280 million yuan ($44.89 million)in building new production lines in Hunan province
($1 = 6.2374 Chinese Yuan)
* OPKO receives FDA orphan drug status for its new oligonucleotide to treat genetic neurological disorder
* Bioclin Therapeutics Inc raises $30 million in series B financing led by Sofinnova ventures and Ysios Capital