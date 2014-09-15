Sept 15 Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire two technology firms for a combined 317 million yuan (51.62 million US dollar) via cash and shares issue

* Says plans to raise up to 105.7 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on September 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1s93smP; bit.ly/1qWngvZ

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan)