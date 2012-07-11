ANALYSIS-Long-term investors shy away as hot money fuels commodity rallies
* Commodities outperform equities for first time in five years
(Corrects paragraph two to say assets are located in the Granite Wash, Cleveland and Marmaton formations)
July 11 Unit Corporation said it will buy some oil and natural gas assets from Noble Energy Inc for $617.1 million in cash to expand its presence in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle basins.
The deal includes about 84,000 net acres of assets in the Granite Wash, Cleveland and Marmaton formations in western Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Republican-controlled Senate voted on Friday to repeal a controversial U.S. securities disclosure rule adopted by the Obama administration to curb corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.
MINSK/MOSCOW, Feb 3 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday a Russian move to create border zones near his country's frontier looked like a political attack and that Moscow had threatened to halve oil supplies to Minsk.