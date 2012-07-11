July 11 Energy company Unit Corp said it will buy oil and natural gas assets worth $617.1 million from Noble Energy Inc in an all-cash deal to expand its presence in the Anadarko basin.

The deal involves about 84,000 acres in the Granite Wash, Cleveland and Marmaton formations in Oklahoma and Texas. The assets contain about 900 production wells with a combined output of about 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and reserves of about 44 million boe.

Two gathering systems are also part of the deal, Unit said.

Unit is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, production, contract drilling and natural gas gathering and processing.

The deal "will more than double our acreage in the Granite Wash Texas Panhandle core area, a highly prolific liquids-rich fairway in the Anadarko Basin," Unit Corp said in a statement.

Separately, Noble said that the sale was a part of its non-core divestiture plan, announced earlier, which will allow it to focus on high-value and high-growth areas.

Unit expects the deal, which will be financed with debt, to start adding to its profit in 2013. The deal is expected to close in September.

Unit shares closed at $36.10 and Noble shares closed at $83.06 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)