BRUSSELS Oct 14 Dutch software group Unit4 said on Monday that it had been approached by private equity firms about a possible takeover at up to 35 euros per share.

Unit4 said it was evaluating the deal, which would value the group at about 1.04 billion euros ($1.41 billion), but added that there was no certainty that a bid would be made.

At 0840 GMT the group's shares were 13.65 percent higher at 33.16 euros, having earlier hit 34.19 euros, their highest level since March 2000. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)