AMSTERDAM Nov 18 Unit4 NV : * Says Advent International makes full public offer of EUR 38.75 (cum dividend)in cash per share * Offer price represents a premium of 32.4 pct to the closing price of 11 October 2013 * Management board and the supervisory board of Unit4 fully support and unanimously recommend the offer * Says Advent has committed financing in place providing deal certainty * Founder Chris Ouwinga has irrevocably confirmed to support and accept the offer * Says offer values 100 pct of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Unit4 at EUR 1,172 mln * Remainder of the funding comes from equity, representing over 50 pct contribution to page 5 enterprise value * Unit4 and Advent may terminate the merger protocol in the event a bona fide third party makes a more beneficial offer * Board to include Jose Duarte as CEO, Edwin Van Leeuwen as CFO * Says advent askes Chris Ouwinga, founder of Unit4, to remain as chairman and re-invest part of his proceeds * Says remaining five board members will be designated by advent * De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek is acting as legal advisor to Unit4 * Goldman Sachs international is acting as financial advisor to Advent * ING Corporate Finance, Oppenheimer Europe Ltd, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., acted as financial advisers