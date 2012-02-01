HONG KONG Feb 1 Private equity fund Unitas Capital said on Wednesday it has invested $40 million for a majority stake in China restaurant chain Babela Group, acquiring the stakes from minority investors including Carlyle Group, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Asia-based fund Unitas, which has $4 billion in capital under management, said it had acquired the stakes of three minority investors in Babela, which owns restaurant brands in China. The firm did not disclose the names of the investors it purchased the stake from.

