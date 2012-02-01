HONG KONG Feb 1 Private equity fund
Unitas Capital said on Wednesday it has invested $40 million for
a majority stake in China restaurant chain Babela Group,
acquiring the stakes from minority investors including Carlyle
Group, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Asia-based fund Unitas, which has $4 billion in capital
under management, said it had acquired the stakes of three
minority investors in Babela, which owns restaurant brands in
China. The firm did not disclose the names of the investors it
purchased the stake from.
The source declined to be named because they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Michael Flaherty and
Jacqueline Wong)